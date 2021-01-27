Martha Stewart Just Made This Popular Dish Into Breakfast Food

Having been cooped up in the house for nearly a year now, it’s totally understandable if you’ve lost your inspiration to cook. Luckily, thanks to a few of our favorite celebrity chefs, there are tons of fresh (dare I say, fun) recipes to get you out of your cooking rut. When it comes to dinner, you don’t always have to go the conventional route. In fact, some of our favorite foods are the ones that can be enjoyed at any time throughout the day (waffles for dinner? Yes, please!). Recently, Martha Stewart shared a dinner recipe that hits our love of breakfast-for-dinner meals, and now the lifestyle maven has once again put a spin on our usual meal rotation. Instead of tacos for dinner, why not try Stewart’s Steak and Egg tacos for brunch?

“Taco night is getting a breakfast spin! These steak and egg tacos bring together chili-dusted skirt steak and fluffy scrambled eggs and tucks them into blistered corn tortillas. Top them off with lime wedges, chopped tomato, cilantro, and crumbly queso fresco,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. De-lish!

Tacos have always been favorites of ours — they’re a kid-friendly finger food and easy for everyone in the family to customize. Stewart took all of our favorite elements about traditional tacos and gave it a breakfast spin by incorporating some of our typical b-fast ingredients. And thanks to the chili powder — our day will get the kick we need.

Stewart’s three-step recipe will take you about 40 minutes, so in addition to being a great brunch option, it’s also a dinner you can get on the table pretty quickly.

Get Martha Stewart’s Steak and Egg Tacos recipe online , or in the Jan/Feb issue of Martha Stewart Living.

