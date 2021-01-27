These Booze-Filled Valentine’s Day Cards Are the Buzziest Gift to Give This Year

You either love or hate Valentine’s Day—there’s really no in between. Sure, you loved it as a kid (what child doesn’t want a sugar rush and little presents from their friends?) but as an adult, there’s not much to look forward to except flowers that die a week later and a box of chocolates. Or—so you thought. We just discovered that boozy Valentine’s Day cards are a thing—inside, there’s a mini bottle of liquor! Who said you couldn’t safely buy your pal a drink in quarantine?

These happy-hour-ready cards are way more thoughtful and fun than a boring drugstore card filled with some cash (though, we won’t turn our noses up at a check along with a little bottle of tequila). These next-level cards are sold by Nipyata for $19.99 each, and only limited stock is available. And if you buy 3, you’ll get 1 for free so you can keep one for yourself. You deserve a little something, something too.

You can choose from a bunch of popular liquors: Fireball, Grey Goose, Jack Daniels, Casamigos, and Johnnie Walker Black. Best of all, you can add a custom message when you’re placing the order so you can send it straight to your gift recipient. Hello, hassle-free gifting.

Nipyata sells a birthday version and a bunch of other sweetheart-worthy Valentine’s Day styles, too. Fingers crossed they’ll add other holidays because there’s no doubt it’ll be our go-to gift when we’re out of creative ideas. If you need some more gifting inspo, check out these foolproof Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your BFF.

