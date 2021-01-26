Jamie Oliver’s Stroganoff Recipe Is Creamy, Hearty, & Totally Vegetarian

Jamie Oliver is the king of vegetarian meals. He has kids of his own, so he knows how to sneak those veggies into kid-friendly meals. His recipes are made for families, and they’re perfect for those activity-packed days where you only have thirty minutes to put a meal together before dropping the children off at soccer practice. From his ability to transform leftovers into gourmet dishes to his amazing soups, Oliver’s meals are easy to make and the whole family is sure to love their intense flavor combinations. Who doesn’t love the sound of that? His latest creation, mushroom stroganoff, is the perfect vegetarian comfort food and guess what? It can be made in under 20 minutes. Now that is what busy parents like to hear.

Oliver shared a mouth-watering photo of the dish writing, “Mushroom stroganoff ready on the table in just 20 minutes, now that’s what I’m talking about!! With crunchy cornichons, capers, and the most delicious creamy whisky sauce…there’s a reason why this is one of your favourites from #JamiesVeg!!”

The rich flavor of this sauce will seriously knock your socks off. This recipe has such clean ingredients with its sauce only containing whiskey, crème fraîche, paprika, parsley and of course salt and pepper to taste. Worried about calorie intake? Don’t be. It is only 250 calories per serving.

We still can’t believe this recipe only takes twenty minutes to make (including prep time). This is serious proof that eating healthy can be flavorful and doesn’t have to be time-consuming or break the bank.

Get Jamie Oliver’s mushroom stroganoff recipe here.

