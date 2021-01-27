We may be on the heels of last year’s holiday season, but in case it slipped your mind, Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away. So you know what that means. Time to bring on all the heart-adorned decor to dress up our homes, which have looked a bit sparse since the Christmas tree retreated to the attic. Of course, Le Creuset is here to add some lovey-dovey flair to our kitchens without being too cheesy. Sure enough, the Ina Garten-approved brand has a curated collection of sweet Valentine’s pieces, and you’re going to fall in love with them all.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Whether you can spend $200 or you’re looking to spend just $10, Le Creuset’s Valentine’s collection has a darling item for every budget. We’re absolutely swooning over the L’Amour soup pot, and the matching mug is a must for any coffee lover. Of course, no Le Creuset line would be complete without a signature Dutch oven—this one comes in a subtle heart shape that’s sweet but doesn’t take the holiday theme to Cupid-level heights.

Here’s even more incentive to shop: If you spend $200 or more on Le Creuset’s website, you’ll get a free set of precious heart-shaped ramekins (Use code: HEARTS). These darling accessories aren’t available to purchase, so it looks like we’re going to be doing some damage over at Le Creuset. Sorry, not sorry, bank account!

Ahead, check out the sweetest items from Le Creuset’s V-day collection that are guaranteed to win your heart over. And since many items are already sold out through the brand’s website, don’t wait another second to add these pieces to your cart.

Soup Pot

Image: Le Creuset.

Soup season is still in full swing, so take cooking to the next level with this cute pot. It’s sold out on Le Creuset’s website, but Macy’s has it in stock still. The heart appliqué around the sides adds a whimsical touch while the gold-tone knob adds some sophistication. You’ll get free shipping too!

2.75 Qt. Soup Pot with Heart Applique and Gold-Tone Knob $359.99 Buy now

Heart Molds

Image: Le Creuset.

Whipping up bakery-worthy goods at home has never been easier thanks to these molds. It makes six conversation heart cakelets, and best of all, it’s a cinch to clean. It’s on sale, too.

6-Cup Conversation Heart Cakelet Pan $21.00 Buy now

Darling Mug

Image: Le Creuset.

It’s basically a requirement that you have a mug for every holiday, right? While this dainty heart cup is perfect for the season of love, you can use it all year.

Mug with Heart Applique $29.99 Buy now

Precious Pot

Image: Le Creuset.

Sure, you might already have a Le Creuset Dutch oven, but your kitchen is yearning for this heart-shaped version. It gives “made with love” a whole new meaning.

Le Creuset Hearts Collection 2 qt. Cast Iron Novelty Dutch Oven $199.95 Buy now

Sweet Linens

Image: Le Creuset.

Switching out your tea towels is the easiest and most affordable way to dress up your kitchen for any holiday. At just $7.50 on sale, this premium linen towel is the cheapest item you can find from this collection. With one of these in hand, you’ll actually look forward to drying the dishes.

Valentine's Day Tea Towel $7.50 Buy now

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: