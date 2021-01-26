This Mini Cheesecake Sampler at Sam’s Club is the Perfect Way to Bring the Bakery Home on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a fun holiday to celebrate with the whole family. Who doesn’t love buying all of those themed sweet treats that we say are for the kids but are secretly for adults too? We know we do. Also, is it just us or does everyone in your family have a different favorite flavor for desserts? Some like chocolate, some like strawberry, and some just like good ole vanilla. What if we told you there was a way for everyone to have their favorite type of cheesecake from one single package. Sam’s Club has found a way to please the entire family this Valentine’s Day with its variety pack of Cheesecake Miniatures, meaning there is a little something for everyone.

The popular account @samsclubmembers shared the awesome find writing, “Some family members only like plain cheesecake, others like something with chocolate and then you have the ones that want the fruit and YOUUUU struggle with trying to please everybody 🤷🏻‍♀️….sound familiar? . . . Irresistible bite-sized treats meant to feed a crowd…or your family.”

These tiny treats are the perfect size for anyone out there with younger kids and they are free of high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors. If you plan on having a Valentine’s Day celebration with your kids or loved ones, this is a great dessert because of its variety but also because of its ease of use. There is absolutely no baking or defrosting needed; just pop these out of the freezer, onto a serving tray, and bon appétit.

For less than 12 dollars you get 21 mini squares of each flavor. Flavors include New York Style, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and Strawberry Swirl. That means over 60 bite-size treats in one box — talk about unbeatable value. It’s not every day that you can get three cheesecake flavors for the price of one. We have a serious hunch that these will be flying off the shelves, so head to your local Sam’s Club to pick up this perfect Valentine’s Day dessert before it is too late.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.