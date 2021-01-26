Costco Is Selling Chicken Nuggets That Taste Just Like Chick-fil-A’s

Picture it: It’s a super busy day with the kids and you really don’t feel like cooking, so you decide to grab some fast food for dinner. Everyone decides they want Chick-fil-A, you get into your car, start to drive off but suddenly stop. It’s Sunday, and Chick-fil-A is closed. Finding meals for busy nights that everyone in the family will enjoy is never easy and sometimes you don’t feel like cooking up a storm. You want fast, you want simple and you want tasty. Well, Costco’s latest find is something that could help any family out when they’re in a pinch and need a quick dinner their picky eaters would love, even when Chick-fil-A is closed. They’re called Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks and they taste just like Chick-fil-A’s nuggets.

The popular Instagram account @costcobuys shared the chicken dupe for followers on Sunday. They wrote, “Anyone else as obsessed with these @justbarechicken lightly breaded chicken breast chunks? 🤔🥰 These taste just like Chick-fil-A nuggets…SO GOOD!” This four-pound bag of chicken nuggets is a serious bang for your buck costing a little under 14 dollars. They’re also a great protein-packed lunch for the kids with 16 grams of protein in every serving. Putting good things into our bodies is so important, especially when picking out items for the kids. These chicken nuggets have no antibiotics or added hormones and steroids.

A Chick-fil-A style nugget that is healthy, full of protein and doesn’t break the bank? Sign us up. We will totally be heading to our local Costco to pick this value pack up for ourselves.

