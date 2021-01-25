Martha Stewart’s Shrimp & Grits Puts a Spicy Spin on Breakfast For Dinner

Do you ever get stuck in a dinner rut? It’s happened to us more times than we can count, and while it’s tempting to fall back on frozen pizza when we’re uninspired, sometimes it’s better to just flip the script. That means going outside of your usual dinner comfort zone for inspiration, and sometimes breakfast for dinner is just the ticket. Even better? Try a breakfast dish with some kick to it, like Martha Stewart’s spicy shrimp and grits.

Shrimp and grits has always been one of those meals that can work for any time of the day eating, and it’s especially tasty for dinner on cold winter nights. The creamy, cheesy grits fill you up (especially if you’re using stone ground grits), while the spicy shrimp and sausage keep things hot.

The complex spice in the dish comes from a few different sources. There’s smoky andouille, a pork sausage that’s popular in the cajun food of Louisana. There’s also hot sauce, which obviously kicks things up a notch, and the mild heat of a poblano pepper is added to the mix for good measure.

That being said, the heat doesn’t overwhelm the dish, thanks to the contrasting creaminess of the sharp cheddar-infused grits.

To finish the dish, a simple fried egg is added on top. Not only does this add more protein to the meal, but it also acts as a self-saucing ingredient. The rich egg yolk coats every mouth of the spicy shrimp, sausage, and grits with flavor that’s more than worthy of earning the dinner label.

In the past, we thought of breakfast for dinner as frozen waffles eaten out of desperation when we didn’t want to cook something from scratch, but thanks to Stewart’s recipe, we’re realizing breakfast for dinner might just be the key to getting out of our cooking rut.

