The Most Popular Trader Joe’s Product Is a Popular Frozen Food Staple

If you are a Trader Joe’s fan us, then you know about their Annual Customer Choice Awards where shoppers can select their favorite products in different categories and, of course, vote for their overall favorite. Unlike last year’s surprise winner for Favorite Overall, fans seem to have stayed in their comfort zones this year. Orange Chicken is back as the ultimate winner of the 12th Annual Customer Choice Awards at TJ’s and we can’t help but wonder if anything will be able to overthrow it.

Orange Chicken will obviously be sticking around, as it has been the favorite overall for numerous years. This year it also won as Favorite Entrée. Anyone out there looking for an easy weeknight dinner should check it out because it is seriously delicious and super easy to make (by the way, it’s amazing when cooked in the air fryer).

As for the other items on the list, the power of Everything But the Bagel Seasoning didn’t hold onto the number one spot this year, but it still placed as runner-up so we have a feeling it isn’t going anywhere.

This year’s Favorite Vegetarian/Vegan Item is Soy Chorizo and it’s great for a plant-based dinner. Taco Tuesday, anyone?

Want something fresh? Check out this year’s most popular produce, Teeny Tiny Avocados. They are delicious on toast topped with Everything But the Bagel Seasoning. Craving some cheese for your charcuterie board wine nights? The Favorite Cheese, Unexpected Cheddar, is oh so good.

The winner for favorite snack, Salted Peanut Butter Pretzel Nuggets, make for a perfect after-school snack, dessert or lunch side.

Needing a sugar fix? Pick up the sweet treat winner, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, they surely will not disappoint.

We all probably go to Trader Joe’s for food, but let’s be honest they have some amazing bath and body products that are too tempting to resist. The favorite in this category, Trader Joe’s scented candles. They’re perfect last-minute gifts and come in adorable (and reusable) tin cans.

So what are you waiting for? Head to Trader Joe’s and restock all of these fan favorites to see what the hype is all about.

