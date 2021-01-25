Aldi Just Released a Dupe of a Trader Joe’s Fan-Favorite & It’s Perfect for Super Bowl Snacking

Whether or not you’re a sports fan, there’s no denying that Trader Joe’s has some pretty epic snacks that make watching the big game, a movie, or binge-watching Bridgerton or another new series an all-day dining event. Who can resist the tasty frozen foods in their aisles, or the rich, creamy dips? But if you don’t have a Trader Joe’s near you, you need not fear. That’s because Aldi carries a bunch of delicious game day snacks, too, and they’re more than a little similar to your fave TJ’s bites. First, we discovered their Everything Franks In a Blanket and pickle popcorn, which are total dupes for our favorite Trader Joe’s snacks. Now, we’re heading back to Aldi to get our hands on their new Mac & Cheese Bites.

Tader Joe’s Mac & Cheese Bites are simply cheese flavored, but the Aldi version amps things up. They come in two game day-approved flavors that would be a total hit at any Superbowl viewing.

The first is bacon, which adds a smoky, savory flavor to your mac and cheese bite. The second is buffalo, which adds a kick of spice. For best results? We recommend getting both!

You can bake your mac & cheese bites, but they also crisp up beautifully in the air fryer. Once they’re cooked, they’re golden brown and crispy outside, and gooey, warm, cheesy, and delicious inside.

Don’t forget to serve them with dip. We like warm marinara with cheesy snacks like this, as the slightly acidic flavor of the tomatoes helps balance out the richness of the cheese. That being said, we think a spicy ranch dip would be amazing with the bacon mac & cheese bites, and the Buffalo chicken bites would be great dunked into a chunky blue cheese dip that has extra buffalo sauce swirled in.

Sure, Trader Joe’s will always hold a firm place in our hearts, but Aldi is really amping up its game lately, making us wonder if Aldi is our new Trader Joe’s. But there’s only one way to find out: meticulously tasting every delicious snack food that we see in the freezer section at Aldi. It’s a tough job, but hey, someone’s got to do it!

