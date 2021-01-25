The Genius Stuffed Waffle Maker Going Viral on TikTok Is 38% Off on Amazon Today

If you thought you just needed one waffle maker in kitchen, TikTok is here to tell you otherwise. Waffle-making videos have taken over the video-sharing app, and the latest trend has us drooling. And we just discovered that the special waffle maker used in these innovative videos is 38 percent off on Amazon, so there’s no reason not to add one to your cart. Brace yourself: Quarantine breakfast is about to give your favorite brunch spot a run for its money.

The newest waffle maker breaking the internet is a stuffed Belgian version by Presto, aka “The Stuffer,” which is just $49.30 right now (originally $79.99). This next-level kitchen gadget is a cinch to use, so at-home brunching doesn’t have to be a hassle. Simply pour in your batter, add your stuffing of choice, and fill it with more batter on top. Fresh fruits, pie filling, chocolate—the sky is really the limit. As the name of the item suggests, presto!, and you’ve got mouthwatering waffles.

And since savory waffles are also a thing thanks to TikTok, you could make a gourmet cheese-filled option for some good old comfort food with a twist. The seamless 180-degree rotating design spreads the mixture evenly so you get restaurant-worthy waffles in minutes no matter what you fill it with. No burnt, lumpy waffles here!

Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day (and we’re running out of creative ideas while cooking at home), we’re not going to deny ourselves the happiness of this must-have stuffed waffle maker. Especially when it’s a steal for a limited time. You’ve got nothing to lose except the breakfast of your dreams if you don’t snag it right now.

