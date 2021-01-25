Martha Stewart Tops Her Valentine’s Day Doughnuts With a Surprising (& Stunning) Secret Ingredient

Valentine’s Day is full of three things in our book: love, sweets and flowers. It is one of the few holidays that celebrates eating all the cute treats your heart desires. What if we told you there was a way to turn your flowers into the perfect dessert topper — would you believe us? Well you should, because Martha Stewart’s Valentine’s Day-themed doughnuts are topped with none other than sugared flowers and they are the most aesthetically-pleasing thing we have ever seen.

Stewart shared the beautiful creation on her Instagram account, writing “Treat your sweeties to beautiful homemade sugar-flowered doughnuts this Valentine’s Day. The sugared-flower decor looks particularly lovely on these orange-blossom-glazed treats, but they’ll still look pretty sweet on desserts like iced cookies and cupcakes, too.” Your significant other is sure to love these. Who knew you could make doughnuts look so elegant?

Stewart says the best edible flowers to use are those that are pesticide-free such as roses, violas and pansies. Just brush the petals of your choice in an egg wash, sprinkle with sugar and let them sit for twelve hours. These are great not only because they can be made ahead of time, but also because they last for up to three months. Stewart tops her doughnuts with these, but they can work on a variety of things. Use the leftover flowers on your kid’s next birthday cake or for a special anniversary day treat. These sugared flowers are a great way to spice up any Valentine’s day baking plans you had in store this year and we honestly can’t wait to try them ourselves.

Get Martha Stewart’s full Sugared-Flowered Doughnut recipe here.

