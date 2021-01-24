Costco’s Bakery Section Has a New Muffin Flavor We Can’t Wait to Try

Homemade baked goods are always delicious, and since quarantine began, we’ve certainly been spending more time than usual baking in the kitchen. (Hi, sourdough bread!) Add in the cold weather, Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, and our favorite celebrity chefs dropping new recipes left and right (we’re still not over Martha Stewart’s 5-Ingredient Truffles) and we’re pretty much cooking up a storm. But we’ll be the first to admit that we’re not always in the mood to whip up something from scratch, and when that mood hits, we head to Costco’s bakery section, which never disappoints. Lately, the retailer has been dropping some incredible new goodies, from decadent fudge brownies to strawberry-filled brioche, and their latest addition is another one we can’t wait to try: Raspberry Lemon Muffins.

Whoa, calling all muffin lovers! Costco fan account @costcohotfinds shared the find, writing, “🍋 Have you spotted the new Raspberry Lemon Muffins?!! They’re part of the Mix & Match Muffins! You pick two of the 6 packs for $7.99 🥰 Costco Bakery makes the best muffins!”

Costco’s muffins are always a fan-favorite, and for good reason — they’re gigantic, moist, and the perfect easy but indulgent breakfast or snack. This new berry-citrus variety is now tops on our shopping list, but thanks to a new deal the warehouse giant is having, you can get two boxes of muffins for just $7.99, and you can mix-and-match flavors — which is good, because we’re going to have a hard time choosing.

Not a Costco member? What are you waiting for?! We wouldn’t be surprised if they sell out quickly, and with a deal as good as this — do you really want to wait to grab them?

