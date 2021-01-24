Aldi’s New Everything Bagel-Seasoned Snack is Perfect for Your Small Super Bowl Celebration

The Super Bowl is on Feb. 7, and beyond the question of which two teams will play is this very important question: Do you have your Super Bowl snacks ready? Of course, you still have time to put together everything you need for a fun (and small) celebration with your family, but we’ve already got ideas for a game-day spread that will have something for everyone. First, Ina Garten shared her recipe for Fresh Crab Nachos (and even name-checked this weekend’s football games!). And now, Aldi has an easy, sharable appetizer that will be equally at home in your Super Bowl spread: Everything Franks In a Blanket.

Aldi fan account @aldifavoritefinds shared a photo of the snack on Instagram, and the combo of pigs in a blanket and everything bagel-seasoning has us sold. It’s no surprise that an everything but the bagel product strikes again, and while this isn’t exactly the same as Trader Joe’s latest EBTB creations, we’re guessing these will be a fan favorite.

Of course, you could try to make your snacks from scratch (as this Instagrammer’s caption suggests), but frankly (um, no pun intended) these frozen Everything Franks In a Blanket are so easy to pop in the oven and serve when ready. Plus, at $3.99 a box, they’re cheaper than buying all the ingredients you’d need to DIY. It’ll save you time away from the screen if you’re interested in the game, and even if you’re not a sports fan, no one’s going to complain about spending less time in the kitchen. That’s a win!

