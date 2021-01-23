Giada De Laurentiis’ Honey Ricotta Crostini Is the Perfect Light Bite

In need of more mid-day snacks to add into your meal rotation? Look no further than Giada de Laurentiis’ Honey Ricotta Crostini. Ever since the famous chef’s new discovery+ show Bobby and Giada in Italy premiered, De Laurentiis has been dropping some seriously incredible Italian recipes inspired by her trip. From her Grape and Rosemary Focaccia to her recipe for Pizza Bianca with Mortadella, we’ve had no shortage of incredible new dishes to try, and her latest gem is no different. De Laurentiis’ Honey Ricotta Crostini is the sweet and savory blend you’ve been looking for, but don’t blame us if you end up wanting to make it every day!

“The honey ricotta crostini @Giadadelaurentiis made in episode 3 of #BobbyAndGiadaInItaly just so happens to be one of her classic recipes. So easy to make, and so so delicious,” De Laurentiis’ Giadzy Instagram account wrote.

Just a few high-quality ingredients are needed to make this light bite sing — good crusty baguette, quality ricotta, and fresh lemon zest, for starters. To ensure you can get a mouthful of flavor De Laurentiis also incorporates two different salts into her crostini — kosher and flaked Maldon sea salt — as well as crushed pink peppercorns, which give it a hint of heat (not to mention a pretty pop of color!).

We’re already fans of De Laurentiis’ Baked Caprese Salad Crostini, so we’re excited to have another crostini option to add to our recipe file — especially one that’s easy to pull together, has that sweet-and-savory flavor profile we love, and is perfect for a light lunch, afternoon snack, or appetizer.

