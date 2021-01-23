Martha Stewart’s DIY Pizza Is Perfect for Your Cozy Night In

We’ll be honest, when it comes to the meals that leave us feeling ultra-satisfied, pizza is the finger food that is at the top of our list, always. It’s comforting, tasty, and a classic even the pickiest of eaters can enjoy. Of course, that’s not to say pizza can’t be built up into a fancy meal. We’ve seen Chrissy Teigen’s rendition of ‘Za that is sure to please mature palates with its garlicky roasted squash, but if you’re in the mood to enjoy the basics, flatbread is the way to go. During your next cozy night in, why not give Martha Stewart’s flatbread pizzas a chance? She swears it will be the “best pizza” you’ve ever tasted, and honestly we’re inclined to take her word for it!

“Pizza night at home has never been easier. @marthastewart48 is here to show you how to make delicious homemade pizza, flatbreads, and focaccia in this week’s episode of Martha Bakes (originally aired on @pbs). After you watch the episode, make these recipes at home and get the whole family involved! Watch at the link in bio or at YouTube.com/marthastewart.”

On Stewart’s show Martha Bakes, Stewart shows viewers how to prepare her make-ahead dough. Yep, you heard that right, make-ahead recipe lovers, this one is for you! In the episode Stewart sets out to create three versions of her pizza and focaccia in a way that is easy for everyone at home to follow. And if you’re not a sauce fan, don’t fret, for Stewart has got you covered.

Is it easy to pop a frozen pizza in the oven? Yes. But just take a look at these mouthwatering DIY pies of Stewart’s, and think about making them with your family. We think it’s worth the effort.

Watch Martha Stewart’s “Martha Bakes” here.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: