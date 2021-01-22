Chrissy Teigen Has the Perfect Recipe for All of Those Out-of-Season Tomatoes

Chrissy Teigen is a woman of many talents: acting, modeling, being hilarious and we cannot forget her brilliant cooking skills. She can cook like no other (and has the cookbooks to prove it) and she has a phenomenal cookware line. We have tried some of her recipes in the past and they are seriously divine. Her latest creation looks beyond delicious but still easy enough to whip up on a busy weeknight. It’s called Spicy Lemony Roasted Tomato Pasta, and as Teigen wrote in her post, “that’s amore, bitches.”

“We post a lot of recipes over at @cravingsbychrissyteigen but this one I need in my face by 8pm tomorrow or I will lose my shit,” Teigen captioned the post.

So what makes it so delicious? As Chrissy puts it, “Sweet oven roasted tomatoes, spicy chilies and bright lemon paired with the hipster chicest pasta, bow tie.” Sounds heavenly! Teigen also finishes the dish with loads of fresh basil, pine nuts and parmesan cheese to add some freshness to the otherwise heavy pasta.

The second best part of this recipe is that it only takes 25 minutes to make. And if you’re worried that the dish won’t be flavorful because tomatoes are out of season, Teigen shares that out of season tomatoes work great in this dish because they get roasted first. All you have to do is season the tomatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper to get the perfect roasted flavor. The flavor combination of the spicy chiles, parmesan, lemon and garlic is unbeatable and actually reminds us quite a bit of summer’s delicious freshness. It is a great weeknight pasta dinner to brighten up these cold, dreary days.

Get the full recipe from Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings.

Before you go, check out The Ingredients Chrissy Teigen Loves to Use below: