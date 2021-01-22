As the Super Bowl approaches, we’re thinking about snacks. Pizza, grazing platters, wings, gooey dips… sure, there may be a game going on and an entertaining half-time show, but what we’re really looking forward to is the food. And even if your game-day crowd is limited to just your own family this year, there’s no reason not to go all-out with a smaller-but-still-delicious spread. Ina Garten has the perfect recipe for your Super Bowl celebration — or any occasion at all, really, because this is too good to only have one day of the year: Fresh Crab Nachos!

Garten took to her Instagram to share her creation, writing, “Do I have to watch a football game to eat these Fresh Crab Nachos?? Have fun this weekend!” These look like everything we could ever want in our nachos and the seafood element is such a delicious and unexpected twist! (And don’t freak out because no, the Super Bowl isn’t this weekend, but the NFL Conference Championships are!)

Nachos (even Ina’s fancier-than-usual nachos) are a perfect game night dish, because they’re easy to put together and able to feed a crowd — Garten’s beginner-level recipe is intended to serve eight people. Regular old corn chips get a serious topping upgrade with these ingredients, including jumbo lump crab meat and extra-sharp white Cheddar cheese.

You can get Ina Garten’s Fresh Crab Nachos recipe on her website, as well as in her latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food. Either way, these are sure to be a winner with your family.

