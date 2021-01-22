Giada De Laurentiis’ Pork Burgers Are Topped With a Cheese You’d Never Expect

If you’re craving a juicy burger, but not just any burger, then you need to try Giada De Laurentiis’ latest creation. It’s a flavor-packed pork burger (yes, pork!) topped with a totally unexpected cheese: Taleggio, which s a semisoft cheese with a mild, yet flavorful taste. The celebrity chef’s Tuscan Pork Smash Burgers look absolutely delicious, so we of course had to share them with you.

De Laurentiis posted her creation on her @giadzy Instagram account, writing, “Who else wanted to try those pork burgers in episode 3 of #BobbyAndGiadaInItaly? These ones may not be cooked in terracotta plates like they are at Tenuta Astrone, but they’ve got all that delicious flavor in the form of fresh herbs, taleggio cheese and a garlic herb mayo.”

Doesn’t that sound delicious? Those flavor combinations look seriously unbeatable — and these burgers are easy enough for a weeknight dinner. They’re a beginner recipe on the Giadzy website, and they take less than half an hour to prep and cook. The burgers get a flavor kick from chives, rosemary leaves, salt, and olive oil, and the herb-y mayo mixture that tops them calls for just a few basic ingredients – mayo, rosemary leaves, garlic and salt.

We’re loving all of the amazing dishes that De Laurentiis and fellow celeb chef Bobby Flay have been exploring in their new show, and the way De Laurentiis is then making accessible versions of the amazing dishes (like mortadella meatballs with pistachio pesto) available to the rest of us.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Tuscan Pork Smash Burgers.

