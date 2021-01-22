Martha Stewart’s Winter Stew Features a Unique Spice Blend that Packs a Ton of Flavor

When it’s chilly out, the only dinner that’ll do is a warm, hearty stew. But don’t settle for just any stew. Embrace seemingly every spice under the sun with Martha Stewart‘s Spiced Beef Stew recipe, swimming with veggies such as bell peppers, carrots, and chickpeas, and featuring a unique Ethiopian berbere seasoning that packs a ton of flavor.

“This hearty stew combines beef with bell pepper, carrots, chickpeas, and Ethiopian berbere seasoning — a spice blend of up to twenty ingredients, including chile, paprika, ginger, and garlic,” Stewart writes. “The result is a fragrant stew that will perk up winter palates and delight the senses.”

For Stewart’s stew, you’ll need both plenty of time to prep and cook (this dish takes more than three hours to make) and to pick up quite a few ingredients from the store, including a couple pounds of beef chuck, a red onion, red bell pepper, carrots, chickpeas, dry red wine, couscous, and fresh mint leaves, among a few other basic ingredients. As for the berbere seasoning, you can either make your own (The Daring Gourmet has a great recipe) or pick it up at the store (we highly recommend the blend available on Amazon).

To make the stew, you’ll start by browning the beef chunks, followed by cooking the veggies for a few minutes. You’ll then cook said veggies in tomato sauce and the berbere seasoning, followed by the Worcestershire sauce and wine. Add the beef, boil, and transfer to the oven for an hour and a half. Add the carrots, and continue cooking for another hour. Stir in the chickpeas, and heated through. Then, you’re finally ready to serve — and top with mint.

Get the full Spiced Beef Stew with Carrots and Chickpeas recipe at Stewart’s website.

