Check Out All the New Valentine’s Day Goodies Trader Joe’s Has in Stock Now

Valentine’s Day check! Do you have all your themed items ready to celebrate the big day? For us, a proper Valentine’s Day celebration includes must-haves like plush heart printed blankets, Valentine’s themed macarons, and our favorite feel-good rom-com. Of course, we’ll never say no to gathering some other delicious goodies, and Trader Joe’s just dropped some amazing new sweets (hello, cupcakes galore!) that we’ll be heading to stores to grab ASAP! Check out some of our favorite finds the retailer has available in stores now.

“These Valentine’s Goodies have arrived ❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗❤️💗,” the popular Instagram account @traderjoesobsessed wrote. “My kids always ask when the gummies ($2.99) & jelly beans ($.99) will be here! The #glutenfree chocolate 🍫 with pink frosting cupcakes 🧁 are also always a hit $2.99 and so pretty! Swipe left too to see the rose oil 🌹 lotion ($4.99) that smells so good! I’ll keep a look out for the facial rose oil too! These would be great gift basket ideas for loved ones & teachers ❤️”

From the jelly beans to the rose oil lotion, there’s a little something for everyone on your sweetheart list — at a totally affordable price. Whether you’re planning on spending the holiday with your partner, gal pals, or your kiddos these Trader Joe’s products will help make the occasion more festive. Personally, we have our eyes on those incredible greeting cards! They’re perfect to write a note to the person you love.

And if you’re anything like us and have been loving the food board trend, this comment sparked an idea we think you’ll love, “The best treats for a dessert board 😍.” Umm, yes, please!

Looks like we know what we’ll be doing ahead of Valentine’s Day!

