Trader Joe’s Has a New Take On Cauliflower Rice & It’s Anything But Bland

We love a healthy food swap. Anything that can make a favorite food a little bit better for us — and still taste great — is a win in our book. Add “easy” and “pre-made” to that list, too, and well, we’ll be adding it to our grocery carts. Trader Joe’s already owns our heart for its numerous cult-favorite products, and we might just be adding a new one to that list: Spicy Mexican-Style Riced Cauliflower.

We’re fans of Trader Joe’s riced cauliflower stir fry — it’s an amazing alternative to fried rice and it is so flavorful! — and so we were excited to see the Trader Joe’s Instagram account share this new riced cauliflower product. “This dish has everything you want in your Mexican-style rice… except the rice! Expertly riced #cauliflower is matched with a dice of tomatoes, tri-color bell peppers, and pickled jalapeños. The auspicious and somewhat spicy assortment is augmented by cilantro, lime juice, cayenne, cumin, and garlic. That’s all simmered with extra virgin olive oil & tomato concentrate to create a fiesta of flavor that’s less filling than real #rice—with only a fraction of the carbs.”

All of that sounds great, but it’s the second half of the post that really won us over — specifically, this sentence: “It goes from frozen to finished in just 8-10 minutes.” Yep, all you do is pop the contents of the package in a skillet and cook it for about 10 minutes and it’s done! It’s that easy. It can be used in so many different ways, too — as a side dish, in a burrito, or as the base of a delicious burrito bowl. Bland cauliflower rice? Yeah, we don’t know it either.

