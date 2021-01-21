Martha Stewart Has This Green Juice Every Morning And It Actually Tastes Amazing

When it’s cold out, our ideal mornings are filled with warm cinnamon buns fresh from the oven, savory breakfast burritos, and steaming hot lattes that keep us cozy from the inside out. Unfortunately, this dream breakfast would also make us want to immediately crawl back in bed so we can hibernate while we digest. That’s why balance is important, and we’re always looking for new ways to quickly get some essential nutrients into our body. Martha Stewart’s favorite green juice recipe does just that, but unlike some of the mysterious green drinks you may have sipped at trendy juice bars or from health food stores, Stewart’s green juice tastes good, which means there’s a better chance of you actually wanting to drink it first thing in the morning for a pick me up.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Apparently, Stewart drinks this juice every morning. With recipes like 5-Ingredient Truffles and 20-Minute Shrimp Stir-Fry, she’s definitely demonstrated that she has good taste, so we’re excited to try this recipe.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mueller Austria Juicer 69.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

The key to making a green juice that tastes great but still is full of nutrients is using a balance of veggies and fruit.

In her recipe, Stewart calls for celery, english cucumbers, and a full bunch of parsley. Then, she sweetens things up with half of a green pear or green apple (whichever you have on hand), and two orange wedges, with the rind left on. The fruit adds a hint of sweetness, but doesn’t load the juice up with too much sugar, and the orange rind adds a citrusy complexity to each sip.

Stewart also adds ginger to her green juice. This is a great way to wake up your tastebuds in the morning, and it adds a kick to the juice that helps mask any overly vegetal flavors that may have kept you from enjoying green juice in the past.

You can make this green juice in a juicer, but if you don’t have one, you can also chop the ingredients small and blend them together in a high speed blender with some water, then strain the whole thing through a nut milk bag or a fine mesh sieve lined with cheese cloth.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nut Milk Bags 7.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

You don’t have to swear off the cinnamon buns and breakfast burritos by any means, but pairing or swapping them with this green juice a few mornings a week will ensure that you’re filling up on vital nutrients first thing in the morning to help keep you powered throughout your day.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: