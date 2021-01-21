Let Rachael Ray’s Eggplant Stacks Prove There Is No Such Thing as Too Much Flavor

OK, we might be more than halfway through January, but our love of comfort food isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. We’re still living for soul-satisfying dishes that leave us feeling warm inside. We’re always on the hunt for new recipes that will replicate this feeling at the dinner table (and will give moms brownie points), which is why when we found Rachael Ray’s incredible eggplant stacks, we were thrilled. Whether you’ve been feeling the jitters of a new year commencing or you simply are in need of a new recipe to add to your meal rotation, we have a feeling this will be one for the books.

“Stacks on stacks on stacks! Rach’s eggplant stacks are layered with hot capocollo ham and topped with bubbly and browned shredded mozzarella and provolone. Get the recipe link in our bio,” Ray captioned the post. We have one word: YUM! This basically looks like a mouthful of heaven from the picture alone and we are all for it.

On Ray’s website, the chef says that her eggplant stacks have become the “household go-to during quarantine” and we can surely see why. Frankly, this cheesy, hearty dish is the recipe we deserve. To make this recipe you’ll need a few more ingredients than you’d expect — but that’s what makes the Italian gem so flavorful. The secret? Cinnamon sticks. Though it also packs a punch alongside fennel pollen, capocollo ham, and provolone.

The best way to serve this dish (in our opinion) is to gather your family together for a Sunday night meal and enjoy the comfort food with the people you love.

Get Rachael Ray’s Eggplant Stacks recipe.

