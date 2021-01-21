Martha Stewart’s 5-Ingredient Truffle Dessert Is the Perfect Valentine’s Day Dessert

This Valentine’s Day, many of us may not be making reservations at our go-to romantic hot spot or even heading out to our favorite bar for a quick cocktail. Instead, many of us will spend the holiday at home, making savory, decadent meals-for-two. And for dessert? We’re turning to Martha Stewart‘s quick, easy, five-ingredient truffle dish. Because come on, what’s a Valentine’s Day without truffles?

Truffles might seem like a daunting task, but with Stewart’s recipe — and genius baking hack — it simply isn’t.

“These quick truffles will save you a whole lot of time and rolling,” Stewart writes on IG. “Rather than scooping and shaping each truffle from a rich ganache made with heavy cream and semisweet chocolate, pour the mixture into a pan, chill it, and slice it into bite-size squares. Toss them in cocoa powder and box them up for a homemade treat your friends will adore.”

For Stewart’s Easy Chocolate Truffles recipe, you’ll need just five ingredients: heavy cream, kosher salt, semisweet chocolate (we recommend an Ina Garten favorite, Valrhona), pure vanilla extract, and unsweetened cocoa powder.

As far as tools are concerned, you’ll also need an 8-inch square baking pan (we recommend the Wilton non-stick pan at Amazon), among other items, like parchment paper and a saucepan.

After simmering the heavy cream and salt mixture, and after mixing said mixture in a bowl with the chocolate, you’ll pour the creamy chocolate into a baking pan and refrigerate it for at least two hours. Once firm, you’ll then cut into small squares and toss in cocoa powder. That’s it! Seriously, it’s so quick (less than 30 minutes) and so easy.

The best part? This particular recipe makes five dozen truffles, which means you can spread the love by bagging up the leftovers and hand ’em out to nearby friends and family (we recommend ding-dong-ditching ’em!).

Get the full Easy Chocolate Truffles recipe on Stewart’s website.

