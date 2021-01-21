Giada De Laurentiis’ DIY Caesar Dressing is Better than Bottled — & Almost as Easy

Quick check: How’s your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier going? If you’re anything like us, it started out strong and then… well, we’ve slowly begun slacking. But sometimes, all you need is a quick new addition to your usual recipe rotation to get back on track. We love salads, as they’re easy to make and a simple way to incorporate more greens into our diets, but a big glug of salad dressing isn’t always the healthiest addition. That is, unless you’re topping your greens with Giada De Laurentiis’ Greek Yogurt Caesar dressing. Trust us when we say we think your feelings about sad desk salads might change after this.

“A healthier protein-packed version of Caesar dressing that tastes just as good (if not better) than the bottled stuff? Sign us right up. 🥗 Grab the #recipe for our Greek Yogurt Caesar Dressing in the profile link!” De Laurentiis wrote in her caption.

If you’re already scoffing at the effort of homemade dressing, trust us (and, of course, Giada) on this one. To make this recipe, all you need is three minutes of your time (yes, seriously) and a few key ingredients. And it’s the main one — 2% Greek yogurt — that makes this dressing healthier and more protein-packed than your average bottled Caesar salad dressing.

De Laurentiis notes on her website that the dressing can be stored in your refrigerator for up to one week, so in our book that automatically means that salads will be on the menu regularly. Hello, quick weeknight bite! Additionally, the chef also said that she loves using this dressing as a french fry dip as well.

Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds?!

Get Giada de Laurentiis’ Greek Yogurt Caesar Dressing recipe.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: