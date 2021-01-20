Costco’s Newest Bakery Item Is a Chocolate Lover’s Dream

We’ve tried all sorts of desserts to satisfy our sweet tooth, from Ina Garten’s Apple Crostata and Martha Stewart’s Gingerbread Cheesecake to the Christmas cookies we hoarded in the freezer to snack on for the next few months, but at the end of the day, what we really crave when we want dessert is chocolate. And while we could stock up on fancy baking chocolate and spend a bunch of time in the kitchen messing up our mixing bowls and counters trying to make the ultimate chocolate dessert, there’s an easier way. Costco’s bakery section has always been filled with sweet treats we can’t get enough of, and their latest addition is something every chocolate lover should snatch up immediately: Decadent Fudge Brownies.

We first learned about the sweet from Instagram account CostcoBuys. Even if you are a chocolate lover, you should proceed with caution with these bad boys. That’s because they weigh in at an astonishing 60 ounces. That’s 3.75 pounds of chewy, chocolatey brownie. You’ll definitely want some cold milk to pair with this treat!

It features a large chocolate brownie that’s topped with chocolate brownie crumbles and chocolate drizzle, just in case the enormous chocolate brownie alone wasn’t enough.

And while you might expect to pay a premium for such a large quantity of chocolatey delight, this is Costco we’re talking about. This ginormous brownie will only set you back $12.99, which is a total bargain for its size and weight.

Some Instagram commentors who’ve already tried this treat weighed in. One said that their family had already devoured the entire pan, saying that the brownies were “Very rich but worth it.” Another advised that we proceed with caution: “These are amazing! Be warned!” We hear your warning, but we’re still going through with our tasty mission.

This isn’t the first jumbo dessert we’ve totally fallen for at Costco. Their nearly five pound pumpkin pie cheesecake is a seasonal favorite, and their four pound cinnamon cake feeds a crowd. Can those be beat by this chocolatey monstrosity? There’s only one way to find out (as long as you have a Costco membership!), and our sweet tooth couldn’t be more eager to do the research.

