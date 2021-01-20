We love good food, so we’ll admit it: nothing’s more depressing than eating a sad weeknight meal because we just didn’t have the time to cook something tasty. But even if you’re pressed for time, you can still eat well. The key is relying on high-quality store-bought helpers that build complex flavor into even the fastest, simplest meals. Martha Stewart has shown us how to do this before, with her cozy Cheddar, Beef, and Potato Casserole, and now she’s back at it with an even easier recipe. Her 20-Minute Shrimp Stir-Fry recipe is simple, healthy, and bursting with sweet and sour flavor thanks to a few store-bought ingredients.

One of the biggest time-savers in this recipe is using peeled, deveined shrimp. If you’ve ever had to devein shrimp yourself, you’ll know what an epic time suck it is (and gross, to boot).

She also calls for peeled, chopped fresh pineapple, which you can find in the prepared fruits section of most grocery stores these days. That’s great news, as nothing causes us quite so much anxiety as trying to cut a whole pineapple without getting every single surface of our kitchen covered in sticky pineapple juice, never mind making sure we remove all the eyes from the pineapple once it’s peeled. If your store doesn’t sell fresh chopped pineapple, you could even used canned pineapple chunks in a pinch.

Last but not least, the sweet, thick, sticky sauce (which is tempered by a generous amount of white vinegar) is made with apricot jam or orange marmalade.

All you need to do to assemble the dish is cook the shrimp and veggies, which takes just a couple of minutes. The cooked shrimp is removed from the pan so it doesn’t overcook, and then bell pepper is stir fried until tender, and garlic, ginger, pineapple, and scallions are added to the mix.

The jam and vinegar are stirred into the skillet, which melts into a quick and easy sweet and sour sauce. Toss the shrimp back in the pan, and you’ve got dinner.

Instead of ordering out this week, try Stewart’s 20-minute shrimp stir-fry. It hits all of the same flavor notes as your favorite take-out dishes, but it’ll be ready even faster than it takes to order food online and wait for delivery.

