This New Costco Bakery Item Has a Decadent & Delicious Surprise Inside

Costco has done it again…the warehouse superstore has made us want to break all of our 2021 healthy-eating New Year’s resolutions with its latest sweet treat. What is it this time, you ask? A strawberry-filled brioche that looks way too good to resist. Honestly, our mornings need this!

The @Costco_doesitagain Instagram account shared the delightful bakery item with its followers, writing: “Strawberry Filled Brioche! 🍓 Made in France!#costco #costcodoesitagain 16 count $7.64.” Are we hearing that correctly…sixteen loaves for under eight dollars? Sounds like quite the steal to us.

Costco fans are definitely excited for this, one, writing “Yum! My kids love the chocolate filled ones. Will have to try the strawberries one 😋.” Another shared, “Just tried them today, they are VERY good and you can’t just eat one!!”

Of course, Costco is know for its own amazing baked goods, as well as for stocking delicious treats from other purveyors, like this French-made pastry. Not too long ago we featured the store’s authentic French chocolate croissants, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, these heart-shaped macarons. So while we might not have any plans to travel to France right now, at least we can get a taste of the country’s famous pastries — and a lot closer to home.

Not a Costco member? What are you waiting for?! Make a store-run and grab this yummy treat before it runs out.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.