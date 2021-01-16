Costco is Selling Valentine’s Day Hot Cocoa Bombs & Be Still, My Heart

Ever since hot cocoa bombs went viral on Tiktok, many of us have tried at least one of the numerous versions released in stores and online (that is, if we were able to snag one before they sold out) — or learned how to make hot cocoa bombs ourselves. The chocolatey creations quickly became an in-demand product, and for good reason: They’re delicious, and fun to watch dissolve and magically transform into a warm beverage. You might have thought the trend would end once the holiday season did, but never fear: It’s looking more and more like hot cocoa bombs are here to stay (and we’re certainly not complaining). Target is selling a heart-shaped version for Valentine’s Day, and now another one of our favorite retailers has released a Valentine’s Day hot cocoa bomb: Costco.

The popular Costco fan @costco_empties shared the chocolate delights on Instagram, writing, “New on Costco.com- this 18-count set of @acappellachocolate Valentine’s hot cocoa bombs! Includes 9 raspberry and 9 dark chocolate individually wrapped bombs- perfect for gifting to all of your Valentines. These will most likely sell out quickly- so grab them if you want them. $29.99.”

A'cappella 9 Raspberry and 9 Dark Chocolate Valentine's BevBomb 18-count $29.99 Buy now

As the caption says, we don’t expect this 18-count set of raspberry and dark chocolate treats to stay in stock very long (and same goes for the retailer’s heart-shaped macarons). It seems as though the hot cocoa bombs are only being sold online at the moment, so add to your cart, Costco members — and then add to your mug!

