This Best-Selling Amazon Product Is Going Viral on TikTok for the Most Delicious Reason

If you’ve been following the latest TikTok trends you’ve probably already seen the magic that is the Dash mini waffle maker. The sweet tool has been raved about by just about everyone on the platform, and the tiny waffles look incredible. While we personally would have no problem having waffles at all point during the day (tbh we really are here for waffles for dinner), clever TikTokers have discovered that their Dash product can be used for other non-flour related foods as well — and the result is pretty spectacular.

If you’re in the mood for some quick comfort food, take a note from TikTok user @b.nicholleg’s video. In the clip, viewers can see the user add spaghetti and cheese to her waffle maker before closing it and within seconds the yummy pasta is ready to be served.

And if you’re trying to get some quick bites of protein to snack on, another user had an idea that will make preparing lunch for your kids so much easier (and honestly, kind of fun!).

@ketoaccountable walked their followers through how to make a Keto Chicken Quesadilla, and this looks like the speedy dish we wouldn’t mind having over and over again.

There are hundreds of recipes featuring the Dash mini on TikTok that are worth checking out!

You can snag the best-selling mini waffle maker on Amazon for just $10 and if you’re looking to get even more festive ahead of Valentine’s Day there’s is a special heart-shaped version as well.

Image: Dash.

Once you have your Dash waffle maker your kitchen tool doesn’t have to be limited to breakfast, though obviously, it’d be just as delicious to use for actual waffles. Explore and use the creative side your inner kid is begging to go wild on and get ready for waffle creations galore.

