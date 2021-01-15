6 New Drinks & Food Items You Can Get From Starbucks This Year

New year, new Starbucks menu. OK, no, their menu may not completely transformed, but Starbucks did introduce a handful of exciting new drinks and food items this year — and we, for one, can’t wait to try out their brand-new sweet and savory offerings.

Starbucks’ new winter menu, launched earlier this month, offers a range of caffeinated beverages and fan-favorite foods, from the new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew to Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites. They even have a couple sweet treats for guests, including a rich, irresistible Red Velvet Loaf.

Let’s start with the drinks.

Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew

Starbucks’ new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew is a delicious, creamy non-dairy bevy that combines slow-steeped cold brew with honey and almond milk.

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Or, make it a hot beverage with this new flat white espresso drink.

Pistachio Latte

This seasonal, sweet-and-salty, espresso-based drink pairs pistachio with a salted brown buttery topping.

Kale & Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites

Kale, portabella mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese are folded into Starbucks’ popular sous vide egg bites. The best part? They not only taste great, but they’re also packed with protein (15 grams) and clocks in at less than 250 calories.

Earth Cake Pop

How cute is this cake pop? This rich chocolate cake is dipped in blue chocolate icing and finished with green and white sprinkles — and we’ll take two.

Red Velvet Loaf

Last but not least, Starbucks’ Red Velvet Loaf: a “delicious vanilla cake swirled with classic red velvet cake and topped with a white chocolaty icing,” as Starbucks so mouthwateringly puts it.

All of these products are available at participating locations now. Cheers & bon appetit!

