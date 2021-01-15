Martha Stewart’s Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Soup is Surprisingly Hearty

We don’t know about you, but we’re pretty much living in a stew and soup bliss this winter season. After busy, busy days, we’re happiest when we’ve got a belly full of hearty, warming food. If that food happens to be healthy, too? Oh, and an easy, slow-cooker recipe that we can pretty much set and forget? We’re in! That’s why we can’t wait to try Martha Stewart’s Slow-Cooker White-Bean Soup recipe, which promises to be a heart-warming and soul-satisfying meal.

Stewart shared her soup on Instagram, writing, “There’s butternut squash, leeks, and spinach as well as white beans in this hearty, rich, and flavorful vegetarian soup. Throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker and make dinner prep a breeze.”

Whenever there’s squash included in a recipe, we know it’s a recipe worth trying for ourselves. And the way that Stewart has been incorporating butternut squash into her latest dishes has been so delicious. The squash, along with the white beans, makes this soup hearty enough that you won’t miss the meat.

To make it, you’ll need two key kitchen essentials: a saucepan and (obviously) a slow-cooker. We like this one:

Hamilton Beach Portable 6-Quart Set & Forget Digital Programmable Slow Cooker $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

In your slow-cooker you’ll combine beans, leeks, garlic, pepper flakes, squash — just to name a few key ingredients that will make the flavors in your soup sing. Your veggies will be cooked low and slow over the next six hours so you’re free to pop everything in and go about the rest of your busy day — and that sounds like our kind of meal.

Get Martha Stewart’s Slow-Cooker White-Bean Soup recipe.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: