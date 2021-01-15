Rachael Ray Gives the Cubano Sandwich an Egg-cellent Twist

At this point in the pandemic, we’ve reached the point where our usual recipes just aren’t cutting it anymore. TBH, we’re always looking for new breakfast and brunch plates to add to our meal rotation, but cooking more at home has made our desire for unique meals even more pressing. If you’ve been looking for something that’s flavorful and out of the ordinary, but also quick and low-fuss, Rachael Ray has got you covered with a new cheesy treat: her Cubano Omelet. Let’s just say Ray’s twist on a classic Cuban sandwich is the perfect way to get an egg-cellent start to your day.

“Gluten-FREE, flavor-FULL, satisfying, speedy, eggs-traordinary riff on a classic Cubano 🍳in just THREE minutes 🙌🏻 The Cubano Omelet, ladies and gentlemen…Full recipe in the #RRInSeason Holiday edition (link in bio to get your SUBSCRIPTION!) @rachaelraymag” Ray wrote on Instagram.

With only a 3-minute cook time, this Cubano omelet is the speedy meal we need in our lives. Plus, the dish looks so delicious and filling.

While a Cubano sandwich typically includes the same ingredients as Ray’s omelet — ham, cheese, pickles — the chef’s spinoff forgoes the bread and inserts the filling into a soft omelet instead. In her Instagram clip, Ray uses butter, eggs, ham, cheese, dill pickles and tops her creation off with some plantain chips and hot sauce.

You could probably improvise and customize the dish based on the video alone, but Ray’s omelet looks so good we want the official recipe, available in the Holiday edition of Rachael Ray In Season Magazine.

