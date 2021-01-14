Martha Stewart’s One-Pot, 5-Ingredient Pasta Is Such an Easy Dinner

Since we’re still in the thick of winter, plenty of us have continued to happily enjoy eating our tasty, hearty comfort food. Sometimes that means putting a big pot of soup or stew on the stove to simmer away for hours — but on a weeknight? That doesn’t work for most moms, especially after working and parenting all day. So finding recipes that minimize your time in the kitchen (not to mention the mess) is basically a dream come true. Our fave quick and easy option? Pasta, always. Enter: Martha Stewart’s latest concoction, a one-pot pasta recipe that only requires five ingredients. And yes, it’s just as mouthwatering as you’d expect anything from Martha to be.

“This one-pot pasta with broccoli and lemon calls for just five main ingredients (penne, broccoli, garlic, lemon, and Parmesan) and requires minimal cleanup. Plus, it’s a savvy way to get your family to eat their greens,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

Let’s be honest, this caption alone is enough to convince us we have to add this one to our dinner rotation. One-pot, five ingredients, and minimal cleanup?! Yes, please!

In addition, this is the perfect way to incorporate more greens into your family’s dinner, especially for those who have made New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier. And yes, we mentioned the minimal cleanup, but this dish also comes together fast: the prep time for Stewart’s pasta is just 10 minutes. We don’t know about you, but this just became our go-to for weeknight dinners in (and let’s be honest…probably on weekends, too).

Get Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Pasta with Broccoli and Lemon recipe.

