Trader Joe’s New Spice Blend Will Add Tons of Middle Eastern Flavor to Your Table

Trader Joe’s virtually always hits the mark when it comes to seasonings. (Everything But The Bagel, anyone?) Earlier this week, they introduced their new Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic to stores; and yesterday, TJ’s sleuths spotted yet another new spice on shelves: Za’atar.

Arriving on shelves this week, Trader Joe’s Za’atar seasoning already has TJ’s shoppers sprinting to the store. The Middle Eastern seasoning is a mouthwatering, savory blend of toasted sesame seeds, chickpea flour, sea salt, sunflower oil, citric acid, lemon oil, and spices including thyme, marjoram, coriander and oregano.

“It’s aromatic, versatile and about to become your favorite,” the product description on the bottle states. “Sprinkle over hummus or Greek yogurt. Drizzle pita bread with olive oil and top with za’atar. It’s lovely over meat, fish, vegetables, and potatoes.”

Trader Joe’s also released a “traditionally tangy, good-n-garlicky, and downright delicious” flavoring called Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend, $1.99. The blend combines garlic, lime oil, lime juice, onion powder, salt, and red pepper. Plus, it boasts bay leaves, coriander, cumin, cilantro, black pepper, oregano, cilantro, basil, lemon oil, marjoram, and parsley.

“Consider this blend an homage to the Mojo sauce discovered in Cuban restaurants around the United States,” the product description reads.

Trader Joe’s recommends using this blend as a rub on proteins or veggies for grilling, cooking on the skillet or roasting — “anywhere you want a pop of flavor.”

“It’s all the essential flavors you’d find in common Cuban cuisine,” Trader Joe’s writes on their website. They also already have a recipe that calls for the new Cuban seasoning blend: Cuban Style Roasted Pork Tenderloin. For the dish, describes as “a tangy twist on a roast pork tenderloin,” you’ll use the blend in the pork marinade as well as a rub.

However you plan to use these spices, one thing’s certain: Your spice collection needs these two new blends — stat.

