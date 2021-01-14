Ina Garten’s Favorite Knife Block Set is 52% Off at Nordstrom Rack

An Ina Garten-approved item a day keeps the cooking blues away! Er, at least that’s what we tell ourselves. The Barefoot Contessa and author of Modern Comfort Food knows how to make spending time in the kitchen fun and easy—thanks to her foolproof recipes and the gadgets she uses to make them. We’ve previously found her go-to knives by Wüsthof on sale on Amazon, and we just spotted them for a whopping $268 off at Nordstrom Rack. So, yeah—they’re really pricey to have that massive of a price drop, but that just means they’re actually within reach now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Courtesy of Wüsthof.

Classic 6-Piece Block Set - Acacia $239.97 Buy now

The thing about a lot of kitchen items, is that they’re investment pieces. This six-piece acacia knife block set certainly falls into that category. So, the $239 sale price, while still steep, will pay off in no time since you’ll use it for possibly the rest of your life?! Have you ever seen Garten struggle to chop or dice in a cooking video? Nope. And that’s all thanks to her handy Wüsthof knives. You know a knife is good when you don’t even notice them while cooking.

And since you’ll want these knives to literally last forever, you’ll need to maintain them. The secret? Sharpening them, and you can do that in a snap with the Wüsthof sharpener, which also happens to be on sale at Nordstrom Rack.

Image: Courtesy of Wüsthof.

This electric knife sharpener takes the hassle (and potential hazards) out of bringing dull knives to life. It boasts one-touch controls that guide you through the process, so you never have to guess what to do next. You’ll immediately feel like Ina Garten when using this pro device, and that’s all you could really want in life, right?

Easy Edge Knife Sharpener $135.97 Buy now

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: