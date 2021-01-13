Martha Stewart’s Sausage, Lentils and Rice is the Weeknight Comfort Food We Crave

Winter weeknights call for a special kind of dinner: one that’s hearty enough to fill us up, that’ll keep us warm even on the coldest nights, that can be made quickly, and that has plenty of nutrition to help boost our immune systems. It can be hard to find a recipe that checks all of these boxes, but wouldn’t you know that kitchen (and life) superstar Martha Stewart has cracked the code? Her sausage, lentils, and rice is the kind of meal we find ourselves craving this time of year. Even better, it’s made in a single skillet and comes together in just one hour.

Stewart’s recipe calls for kielbasa or another smoked sausage, but if you’re doing Veganuary you could even make this entire dish vegan by swapping traditional sausage out for a meatless substitute – we love Beyond Meat’s Beyond Sausage and Field Roast’s grain meat sausages, too.

After browning the sausages, you remove them from the pan, and sauté some onion in the skillet (we like this non-stick, oven-safe skillet from Cuisinart). The onion will pick up any of the leftover sausage flavor in the pan, building complexity into the dish.

Next up, curry powder gets added to the pan, which adds a rich, warm, spicy flavor to the whole meal. If you want to make the dish even more complex, you can supplement the curry powder with some ground toasted cumin seeds, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder. The lentils and rice are cooked with the spiced onions, crushed tomatoes, and spinach, which is added right at the end so it wilts into the pot without over cooking. A splash of apple cider vinegar adds a dose of acidity that wakes all of the flavors up.

Fill your bowls with the lentil and rice mixture, then top with sliced sausage. It’s a meal full of protein, fiber, and vitamins, but most importantly, it tastes delicious and will keep you full, warm, and cozy on even the coldest winter nights.

