Giada De Laurentiis’ Vegetarian Pomodori Al Riso is Perfect for Meatless Mondays

With a new year, comes new eating habits — or at least the intention. If adding more vegetables and plant-based meals to your menu is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, Giada De Laurentiis just shared a fantastic vegetarian recipe for those meat-free nights. It’s called Pomodori Al Riso, and it looks seriously scrumptious.

De Laurentiis has started 2021 by sharing loads of healthy recipes — like this simple salmon with fennel salad recipe — to help us all reboot, and she took to her @Giadzy Instagram account to share this veggie-packed creation. She wrote, “This risotto-stuffed tomato dish, aka Pomodori Al Riso, is one of our absolute favorite comforting meatless mains – and if you skip the parm, it’s totally vegan. Creamy risotto, crispy potatoes and roasted tomatoes = YES. Get the #recipe in the profile link!” Did you hear that? All you vegans out there can enjoy this dish, too!

Aside from looking absolutely mouthwateringly good, the best part is that this Pomodori Al Riso is a beginner level recipe on De Laurentiis’ website. That doesn’t mean it’s not time-consuming, though: You’ll definitely need to set aside some time to make this dish, as it will take you around an hour and a half to prep and cook the entire meal. For many of us, that means this is a perfect weekend recipe to try.

Oh, and did we mention it’s healthy? Coming in at under 400 calories and with 6 grams of protein per serving, this flavorful dish packs a punch. Who doesn’t want to try a rice-stuffed tomato? We sure do.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Vegetarian Pomodori Al Riso

