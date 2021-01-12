Trader Joe’s Has a New Seasoning Blend That Rivals Everything But The Bagel

We’ve never cooked so many meals at home for so long, and though we’ve loved the opportunity to master the recipes of some of our favorite chefs, like Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, and Giada De Laurentiis, sometimes we just want a tasty shortcut. A lot of times, it’s not even the cooking itself that starts to bore us, but the sheer amount of ingredients we have to put away when we’re done! So when we can get to Trader Joe’s, we snag up any and all of the meal shortcuts they have on offer. Their latest kitchen helper? Trader Joe’s Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend, which we’re going to start putting on pretty much everything we eat. Sorry, bagel seasoning!

If you’ve ever eaten Cuban food, you’re probably familiar with mojo sauce, the citrusy, intensely garlicky sauce used to make delicious pork, chicken, and more. It’s literally lick-your-plate good, but if you don’t have a Cuban restaurant near you, what can you do? Head to Trader Joe’s!

Their Cuban seasoning blend is packed with the same ingredients you’d find in a mojo sauce, but it comes in a convenient powdered format that you can sprinkle on all of your favorite foods. It includes garlic, onion, lime oil and juice, bitter orange oil and lemon oil, and dried spices like oregano, bay leaves, coriander, and cumin.

The label on the bottle suggests using the seasoning as a spice rub on proteins or vegetables (we think it would be delicious on roasted potatoes or sprinkled on freshly cooked French fries) before grilling, sauteeing, or roasting. We also think it would be an amazing addition to snacks like popcorn or tortilla chips, swirled into a creamy dip with charred scallions and roasted garlic, or even added to the rim of a Bloody Mary. The options are basically endless. Boxed mac and cheese, we’re looking at you!

With such a powerful punch of flavor, a sprinkle from this bottle can season an entire meal, meaning you can spend less time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes and more time living your life. Just like Everything But The Bagel, Everything But The Leftovers, Everything But The Elote, and Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Seasoning Blend, Trader Joe’s Cuban Style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend is about to become a staple of our spice cupboard.

