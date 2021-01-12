Aldi Just Released a Sweet Treat That’s Identical to a Trader Joe’s Fan-Favorite

Aldi and Trader Joe’s are two of our favorite places to shop for — and we’ve long found similarities between the two stores. And while there are certainly cult-favorite Trader Joe’s products that we can’t live without — hi, Everything But The Bagel Seasoning and Cauliflower Gnocchi, Two-Buck Chuck, and… well, so much more. If you have kids or a sweet tooth, you may already be familiar with the frozen, irresistible treat Go Bananas! (If not: They’re frozen banana bites that are dipped in chocolate and they are so good!) And good news if you don’t have a Trader Joes near you or if you find yourself shopping at Aldi’s more, because their latest product, Chocolate Covered Banana Bites, is super similar to the TJ’s fan-favorite.

Popular Instagram account @aldi.mademedoit shared the sweet treat with followers yesterday, writing, “We are about to bananas on these tonight 😍🤤 I love love love anything chocolate covered! Who else loves anything with chocolate?! What frozen fruits would you like to see @aldiusa have covered in chocolate?”

Chocolate just makes everything better, doesn’t it? Aldi’s shoppers seem to really enjoy these, with one commenting, “I loooved these. Super light and delish dessert” and another writing, “They are amazing!!! Don’t eat the whole box in one sitting!” (But seriously, I can imagine how easy it is to eat whole dang box in one go because they look that good!)

These look identical to the Trader Joe’s version and with just only 90 calories per serving, they make for a great healthy snack. We’re sold!

