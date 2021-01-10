Giada De Laurentiis Shares 4 Famous Roman Pasta Dishes — & We’ve Got a Favorite!

OK, we’ve always thought of Giada de Laurentiis as our certified pasta queen. All of the incredible Italian dishes that she’s shared have basically all made their way into our meal rotation, and now, with the release of her show with Bobby Flay, Bobby and Giada in Italy on discovery+ this week, the brilliant chef has somehow managed to outdo herself. As one could only expect from a dreamy trip to Rome, De Laurentiis dined on some of the best pasta possible — and then set out to create recipes her loyal fans would be able to follow at home. De Laurentiis just shared four new pasta classics from Rome and TBH we’re drooling from the pictures alone. But of the bunch, there’s one that we can’t wait to try out: Cacio e pepe.

“Bobby and Giada In Italy has us craving the classic pastas of Rome – and luckily, @giadadelaurentiis has recipes for ’em all (with her own spin on a few!). Grab the #recipes in the profile link!” De Laurentiis’ @thegiadzy Instagram account wrote. Mamma mia!

On her website, the chef writes that “Rome is known for 4 quintessential, famous pasta dishes.” Those four dishes are: Carbonara, Pasta Alla Gricia, Amatriciana, and Cacio E Pepe. De Laurentiis has taken all of the flavors and key ingredients that make these plates delicious and she transformed them into her own — and let’s just say she never disappoints.

Although we’re not quite able to vacation in Rome with a seasoned restaurant pro like De Laurentiis, we think a spoonful of pasta heaven is more than enough to leave us completely satisfied.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Roman pasta dish recipes.

