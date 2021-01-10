Costco is Selling Heart-Shaped Macarons and We’re in Love

It may feel like we’re barely past Christmas and Hanukkah, but the red and pink plush blankets and heart-shaped hot cocoa bombs dropping at Target can only mean one thing: Valentine’s day is approaching! Yep, cupid is almost here, which means we’re getting all of our themed items ready to celebrate the holiday. Whether you’re spending it with your significant other, via a Zoom party with your gals, or by yourself (with your favorite rom-com playing, of course) these fun new goodies can be enjoyed by all — regardless of your relationship status. And we have a feeling that you’re going to want to grab Costco’s latest dessert item ASAP: heart-shaped macarons! The french pastry is a cult-favorite, and what better way to get in the mood than with this adorable treat?

Costco fan account @costcosisters wrote on Instagram, “Don’t break my heart 💖, my achy breaky 💔 heart! The Valentines Day 💝 macarons are back! Grab yours today! You can decorate a plain white cake with these cute hearts! Eat your heart out! 😘”

OK, we’re just going to say it: Will this 25-pack of macarons really be enough? We might just have to grab two boxes. These tasty little delights are made by Le Chic Patissier and are vanilla- and raspberry-flavored. “We want our luxurious macaroons to convey the love and admiration you feel when you gift your loved one, friend, or acquaintance this dessert,” reads the box description, which makes our hearts fill with joy.

You can snag a box of the pastries for $12.69, which we think is a pretty good deal. This is already proving to be a fan-favorite in the comments, which means that they are probably going to sell out soon — so we don’t recommend waiting to head to your local Costco warehouse, even if it feels a little early for Valentine’s Day treats. In fact, @costcosisters wrote in the comments, “Just a heads up, last year I got these in January, and waited till Valentine’s Day to eat them, and they were good! ❤️ they do sell out, so get them ASAP.”

Not a Costco member? Don’t fret, you can also buy different heart-shaped macarons at Etsy in time for the holidays. Enjoy!

