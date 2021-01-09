Let’s be real: macaroni and cheese is pretty darn good in any form — be it the humble boxed version that’s a kid-favorite, Ina Garten’s decadent, bechamel-laced overnight mac and cheese recipe, or Trader Joe’s onion-y, frozen version that’s ready to pop in the microwave. However you make it, macaroni and cheese is a classic comfort food (and we all know how much we’ve been needing a side of that lately). Now, Martha Stewart just shared a recipe for stovetop mac and cheese, and it’s easy enough to whip up for dinner any night of the week.

“Always a favorite, stovetop mac and cheese is comforting to eat and surprisingly easy to make. If you’re ready to ditch the boxed versions, try our editor’s go-to recipe: It’s a streamlined take on the classic that’s on the table in just 30 minutes. Our delicious secret is a blend of three cheeses and mustard powder for a subtle kick,” read the Instagram post.

Can we just take a moment to collect our thoughts after that glorious picture of mac n’ cheese heaven?! I mean, wow. We might need that whole pot to ourselves. And it can be made in just 30 minutes? We call that a very good thing, indeed.

Honestly, the most arduous part of this meal might be grating the cheese. (Yep, that means no pre-grated cheese allowed here! “Grate the cheese by hand! Pre-packaged cheese lacks the flavor of the real thing and often has stabilizers and additives,” senior food editor Lauryn Tyrell wrote on Stewart’s website.) Pro tip from Tyrell: You can make it easier by putting the blocks of cheese in the freezer for 5 minutes first.

You probably could cheat and use pre-shredded Cheddar (we won’t tell!) but either way, this recipe might just persuade you to leave the boxed stuff on the shelf.

Get the full Mac and Cheese recipe.

