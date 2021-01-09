Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Unique Meatball Recipe Inspired by Her Trip to Rome

Ever since Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay went to Rome together, we’ve been having severe FOMO. In case you missed it, their new show Bobby and Giada in Italy just dropped on discovery+ this week. And while we weren’t able to actually eat our way through Italy with the two foodies, we were gifted with some pretty incredible recipes, which we’ll gladly take. TBH, we’ve always considered De Laurentiis our queen of pasta, but she’s quickly proving to be the queen of meatballs, too. De Laurentiis has shared multiple meatball recipes lately that are unique and delicious — and her latest meatball concoction has us singing her praises: Mortadella Meatballs with Pistachio Pesto. Trust us when we say you’ll want to add this to your regular dinner recipes rotation.

“One of @Giadadelaurentiis’ all-time favorite dishes in Rome? The Mortadella Pistachio meatballs at @dillaroma! She learned how to cook them in episode 1 of Bobby and Giada in Italy, and now she’s got a recipe for us all to try them at home. And they ARE SO GOOD,” De Laurentiis’ Instagram food account @thegiadzy wrote.

Inspired by one of her favorite Italian restaurants, the chef set out to create a meatball dish that had a ton of flavor. Enter: Mortadella. The creamy pistachio pesto sauce, on the other hand, was included by De Laurentiis to create a balance of sweet and creamy.

Thanks to the chef, you can have this taste of Rome with a single bite of the meatballs (no flight necessary), and it only takes about half an hour to complete.

Of course, De Laurentiis didn’t get her title as our pasta queen for nothing, On her website she mentioned that these meatballs can also be paired with — you guessed it, pasta.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Mortadella Meatballs With Pistachio Pesto recipe.

