By now, you’ve probably scanned all the cookbooks your own to find new ways to spice up your usual soups and stews. Winter is synonymous with meals that leave us feeling warm and fulfilled (both inside and out), but that doesn’t mean you need to indulge in minestrone every day for a total soul-satisfying meal. Martha Stewart apparently agrees — and she just shared a hearty winter salad that’s the perfect dish to munch on if you’re in the mood for something different in your winter dinner-recipe rotation. Take a peek!

“Beat the winter doldrums with this refreshing salad, a welcome change from warmer fare like soups, stews, and casseroles. This lacinato kale salad takes advantage of nourishing in-season root vegetables, hearty greens, and mix-ins. Get the full recipe at the link in bio!” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

Refreshing? Yes, but make no mistake: This is no lightweight summer salad. First appearing in the January 2012 issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine, one of the salad’s key ingredients is butternut squash, and honestly, whenever a recipe includes this ingredient we know we’re in for a treat. Hearty lacinato kale, aged goat cheese, and toasted hazelnuts round out the dish, adding texture and crunch.

We’re certainly not giving up cozy casseroles, chili, and other comfort-food recipes just yet, but it’s certainly nice to have some fresh alternatives before we switch to spring’s lighter foods (like Stewart’s scrumptious-looking pea-pesto pasta).

Get Martha Stewart’s Lacinato Kale Salad with Roasted Squash recipe.

