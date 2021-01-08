Martha Stewart’s Pea-Pesto Pasta Already Has Us Dreaming of Spring

While we enjoy being snuggled up in our blankets in the way that winter allows us to do, we also can’t help but look forward to the warmer weather and the lighter foods that spring brings. Yes, we’re still in the thick of the cold weather season, and thus we’re still indulging in plenty of soups and stews, but we’re ready to start cooking the lighter meals that make us feel brighter. One classic food that screams spring? Peas. The green legume is a staple of spring, as that’s when the produce is in season (and therefore the freshest). Martha Stewart just shared her Pea-Pesto Handkerchiefs and it’s just the fresh spring dish we’ve been looking for.

“Here’s an unexpected use for lasagna noodles. Instead of the usual cheesy layered casserole, we used them in a delightful springtime pasta dish with a pea-based pesto that also includes basil, pine nuts, and Parmigiano-Reggiano,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

We love the idea of taking lasagna noodles and transforming them into a totally new pasta dish. The dish is incredibly easy to make, and the best part is that it only takes 30 minutes to complete — which only makes this more of our kind of recipe.

The pesto recipe calls for some traditional ingredients — pine nuts, fresh basil leaves, and Parmigiano-Reggiano — but gets its twist from the addition of frozen peas.

It looks beautiful plated and we can’t help but dream of enjoying the meal outside and feeling the sun glow on our skin — but for now, we’ll certainly eating a bowl of this deliciousness while wrapped in a blanket.

Get Martha Stewart‘s Pea-Pesto Handkerchiefs recipe.

