Chrissy Teigen Just Shared a Smoothie Recipe ‘That Doesn’t Suck’

After the year we had, we’re all hoping 2021 looks very different. For some, that means making sure that they improve their eating habits. We all know most of us indulged in our fair share of bread-making during quarantine, and while straying away from a healthy diet during a pandemic is nothing to be ashamed of; many are ready to start incorporating more veggies and fruits into their diet. Comfort food was key during lockdown and there’s no denying that the food we eat has an impact on our attitude. Chrissy Teigen just shared her Mango-Avocado smoothie or as she calls it — a Smoothie That Doesn’t Suck, and this is just the drink we needed to get back on our health grind.

This smoothie is the perfect light drink that will hold you over until lunchtime and Teigen noted in her Cravings newsletter that it doesn’t weigh her down. The vegan drink sounds so satisfying and it sounds like the perfect morning boost that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to start your day.

The smoothie includes mango, vanilla yogurt, and milk (Teigen writes you can use oat, almond, cashew, or “yeah, you can do dairy”). Another ingredient Teigen includes is a small portion of a ripe avocado — which is basically a dream come true for avid avocado breakfast lovers. The avocado is said to add extra creaminess, and our motto for smoothies is always: the creamier, the better.

It only takes five minutes to whip this smoothie up in your blender, but if you prefer you can always make this the night before and serve first thing in the morning.

Get Chrissy Teigen’s Mango Avocado recipe.

