Store-Bought Ingredients Make Martha Stewart’s ‘Cozy’ Casserole an Easy Weeknight Dinner

When it comes to prepping for weeknight dinners, we live by two rules instated by our culinary heroes, Ina Garten and Martha Stewart: “Store-bought is fine” and, yes, it’s perfectly OK to use frozen produce. It’s true, not all great meals require making every ingredient from scratch, especially during the week when you’re already pressed for time getting dinner on the table for your ravenous family. And one recipe that embraces the latter (frozen veggies) — and one that we cannot wait to make this week — is Stewart’s Cheddar, Beef, and Potato Casserole.

“This cozy casserole is a super easy solution to the question of what’s for dinner,” Stewart writes.

In just about 30 minutes, you can have Stewart’s casserole prepped and slid into the oven. In addition to the frozen mixed veggies and frozen shredded potatoes (or hash browns), the savory mixture includes sautéed onions, ground beef, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Once the meat is cooked and the rest of the ingredients are combined, add to a shallow 2-quart baking dish (we recommend the Pyrex from Amazon below) and bake until the mixture begins to bubble — Stewart estimates about 40 minutes.

Then, switch over to a broiler for about five minutes until the potatoes are golden brown. “The hash brown topping is crisped up with help from the broiler,” Stewart adds.

Lastly, let it cool for about 10 minutes, and serve!

How easy is that?

Get the full recipe on Martha Stewart’s website.

