Costco Is Selling a Cake With an Unusual Ingredient & People Have Mixed Feelings About It

Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it — that old saying totally applies when it comes to unique food combinations. Sometimes, although you might love two foods separately, the idea of mixing them together just doesn’t sound good — but the taste? That’s a different story. And thanks to Costco fan account @costcodeals, we’ve just discovered something new that sounds intriguing, has Instagram commenters talking, and, well… we’ve simply gotta try: Boba Pineapple Cake. Take a peek at the dessert below!

“Loving the boba craze right now and this Pineapple 🍍 Boba Cake by Yuki & Love goes right along with it! Only $6.69 for this 16 count! Found at 📍Tukwila, WA warehouse!” @costcodeals wrote on Instagram.

In the comments of the Instagram post, users debated whether they would want to pass or purchase the sweets. One user wrote, “wtf!” before affirming, “I gotta try it though!” Another Instagrammer wrote, “Hard pass for me lol.” And one asked, “Any regular pineapple ones without boba?”

Boba, if you’re not familiar, are chewy “bubbles” or “pearls” made from tapioca starch — and recipes on how to make the tapioca ball beverage have gone viral on TikTok. Though it’s traditionally enjoyed paired with tea, the boba pearls can also enjoyed in different ways — with some snacking on the boba on their own. And now, in cake!

In the case of this Costco find, the traditional pineapple jam filling gets extra flavor from the boba pearls. Yuki & Love Boba Milk Tea Pineapple Cakes is a product of Taiwan, where pineapple and boba are two iconic Taiwanese treats.

So what do you think? Will you pick up this cake on your next trip to Costco?

