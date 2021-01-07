Giada De Laurentiis Shares the Tip She Uses to Make Her Pork Chops Full of Flavor

Giada De Laurentiis is the queen of making her recipes simple to follow and delicious. The chef has mastered the art that is incorporating one or two surprising ingredients that work in all the best ways to give her meals a kick of flavor. Well, De Laurentiis has done it again, and this time it’s weeknight meal-friendly, meaning we can quickly whip up this dish after work without having to spend all night in the kitchen. De Laurentiis shared a pork chops recipe that’s a one-pot dinner (yay!) and includes a secret-weapon ingredient: Pizzaiola sauce.

“How to give pork chops a ton of flavor while keeping it light: pizzaiola sauce! The sauce of tomatoes, onion, and herbs comes together in 15 minutes and will take dinner to the next level,” De Laurentiis wrote on Instagram. We’ll be honest, our hearts just skipped a beat at hearing that the sauce comes together in 15 minutes.

Not familiar with pizzaiola sauce? On her website, De Laurentiis explains it as a “brightly flavored tomato sauce that gets flavored similarly to pizza with a variety of herbs.” She also notes that she uses the sauce for all kinds of protein, including chicken sliders and meatballs.

These pork chops in total will take around 37 minutes to prepare; you’ll begin by adding the pork chops to a skillet and cooking. Afterward, you’ll be able to set aside your pork chops and focus on making your sauce. And voila, with that one sauce your pork chops will be transformed to a tasty dish you’ll want to have over and over again. We love a low-stress meal!

Get Giade De Laurentiis’ Pork Chops alla Pizzaiola recipe.

